Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH (BARATTA) GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH (BARATTA) GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Judith "Judy" (Baratta) Of Woburn, Feb. 22. Age 79. Wife of Richard M. "Dick" Green. Mother of Rick Green and his longtime companion Mary Donahue of North Andover, Phillip Green of Woburn, Walda McGuinn and her husband Gary of Bedford. Grandmother of Nicholas, Kyle, and Hudson Green, and Mianna McGuinn. Sister of Noel Baratta and his wife Sharon, the late Robert Baratta and his wife Margaret, and the late Walter Baratta, Jr. and his wife Inez Baratta. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701; or the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, c/o Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -