|
|
GREEN, Judith "Judy" (Baratta) Of Woburn, Feb. 22. Age 79. Wife of Richard M. "Dick" Green. Mother of Rick Green and his longtime companion Mary Donahue of North Andover, Phillip Green of Woburn, Walda McGuinn and her husband Gary of Bedford. Grandmother of Nicholas, Kyle, and Hudson Green, and Mianna McGuinn. Sister of Noel Baratta and his wife Sharon, the late Robert Baratta and his wife Margaret, and the late Walter Baratta, Jr. and his wife Inez Baratta. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701; or the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, c/o Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary at
www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020