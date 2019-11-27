|
ZILLMAN, Judith H. "Judy" Age 76, of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25 after a long illness. She was the daughter of Jack M. and Nancy Zillman. Loving sister of Barbara Zillman [Blue Randall] of Boston, Susan Zillman Pace [Frank] of Florida and Robert Zillman [Sue Ann Burke] of Missouri. A talented artist, Judy's family will remember her best through some of her lovely artworks. Rest in peace, Judy. Funeral Services will be held on Dec. 4 at 11:30 at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE. Interment at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Those wanting to may contribute to their favorite charity in memoriam. The family will be sitting shiva privately. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019