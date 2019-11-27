Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH ZILLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH H. "JUDY" ZILLMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH H. "JUDY" ZILLMAN Obituary
ZILLMAN, Judith H. "Judy" Age 76, of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25 after a long illness. She was the daughter of Jack M. and Nancy Zillman. Loving sister of Barbara Zillman [Blue Randall] of Boston, Susan Zillman Pace [Frank] of Florida and Robert Zillman [Sue Ann Burke] of Missouri. A talented artist, Judy's family will remember her best through some of her lovely artworks. Rest in peace, Judy. Funeral Services will be held on Dec. 4 at 11:30 at Stanetsky Memorial Chapels, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE. Interment at Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Those wanting to may contribute to their favorite charity in memoriam. The family will be sitting shiva privately. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -