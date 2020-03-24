|
JONES, Judith "Judy" Age 78, of North Falmouth, formerly of Randolph, passed away on March 21, 2020. She was the wife of Arthur "Art" Jones for 56 years of marriage. Judith was born and raised in Randolph, MA. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church, which she was introduced to by her loving parents Doug and Florence Watmough. She worked many years as an administrative assistant at Curry College in Milton and took great pride working as an office manager for her son-in-law's general contractor business. She was a people person who meant so much to so many. She loved to be walking the beach or spending time on Nantucket Island, but her true joy came when she was with her family. She loved all of them unconditionally and never took a minute together for granted, especially time spent with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband Art of North Falmouth, Judith is survived by her daughter Sandie Good and her husband Steve of North Falmouth, her son Mark Jones and his wife Sharon of North Falmouth, her grandchildren, Alex Good, Jake Good, Will Good, Cooper Jones, and Zack Jones, her sister Eileen Kelleher, and brother Doug Watmough, along with many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's memory to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) can be mailed to NETRF, PO Box 170662, Boston, MA 02117 or made online at www.netrf.org/give-now Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Life at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Falmouth will be held at a later date to be announced. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508-540-4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020