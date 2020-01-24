|
KLAMKIN, Judith Recently of Brockton, MA, entered into rest January 23, 2020. Born 1931, Brooklyn, NY, Judith was raised in Oakville, CT by her parents, Gertrude (Wolk) and Alexander Rubin. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Bennett Klamkin. Devoted mother to Steven Klamkin (Donna), Miriam (Marjorie) Klamkin (Robert Spector) and Jane Silver (Marc). Cherished grandmother to Allison Klamkin and Gary Silver. Dear sister of Evelyn Herman. Loving aunt, cousin, and friend. Graduate of Watertown High School and Danbury State Teachers College. Judith was a kindergarten teacher in the Cheshire Public Schools for several years prior to raising her children while living in Waterbury, CT. Judith and family loved to spend summers at the beach in Milford with her sister and nieces and nephew. A Mah Jongg player for many years, Judith carried on the tradition when she moved to Brockton, MA and started a new career as a bookkeeper. Judith and Bennett moved to Delray Beach, FL, where they started yet another career as real estate agents, making a great team. Judith always loved her crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of mystery novels, devouring several books per week up until the very end. A private graveside service will be held in Connecticut. Family will sit shiva at Heights Crossing, 35 Christy Place, Brockton, MA, Monday, January 27 from 3-7pm. Donations in her memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020