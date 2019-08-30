|
|
HAFFERTY, Judith L. "Judy" (Burns) Of Wakefield, Aug 28. Beloved wife of James Hafferty. Loving mother of Eric Davis & wife Deborah of Woburn, Kristen Hafferty of Salem, and Michael Hafferty & wife Cheryl of Peabody. Sister of the late Richard Burns. Cherished grandmother of Eric Davis, Jr. & wife Ashleigh, Andrew Davis & fianc?e Colleen, and Katherine & Courtney Davis. Also survived by great-grandson, Hayes Davis; as well as many nieces, nephews, & cousins. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Wednesday, at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Hospice & Palliative Care Federation of Massachusetts, 20 Commercial Drive, Suite One, Wrentham, MA 02093, www.hospicefed.org. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019