|
|
DAY, Judith Lillian (Gardner) Age 82, of Stoneham, March 3, 2020. Wife of 62 years to Stephen Day. Proud mother of Christopher Day and his wife Heather of Simsbury, CT and devoted grandmother of Lucas Day of Granby, CT and Zachary Day of South Boston. A Graveside Service will be held this spring (April or early May) in Beech Grove Cemetery, Rockport. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial tributes to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
www.andersonbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020