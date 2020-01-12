|
DELTANO, Judith Louise (Anderson) Age 82, beloved wife of David Deltano, died peacefully at home in Venice, FL on Thursday, December 26, 2019. In addition to her husband, Judi is survived by her dear children and their spouses, Deborah and Brian Walsh of Melrose, David and Kristin Deltano of Dover, FL, five beloved grandchildren Kevin, Colin and Ian, all of Melrose, Matthew and Abigail of Dover, FL, three caring sisters Janine Shahbaz of Quincy, June Chetwynde of Hanover, Joanne Andreasson of Norwell, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Judi at the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 North Main Street, WESTFORD, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11 to 12:30 PM. Her Lutheran Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westford. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238, or online at www.tidewellhospice.org/home/giving or please consider a donation to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org For directions, condolences and more information, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020