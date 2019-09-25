Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
JUDITH LOUISE (GIBSON) ROUX

JUDITH LOUISE (GIBSON) ROUX Obituary
ROUX, Judith Louise (Gibson) Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Roux. Loving mother of William Roux and his wife Noreen of Cranston, RI. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan Roux of Allston and Christopher Roux of Cranston, RI. Devoted sister of Richard Gibson of Kansas, Michael Gibson of Utah and the late William Gibson of Boston. Dear and cherished friend of Julia Quinn and Annmarie Quinn Alessi, both of Quincy. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan Church, Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . For directions and expressions of sympathy, visit www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
