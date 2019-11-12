|
TULLY, Judith Lynn (Ciccolo) Of Watertown, formerly of Brighton, November 9, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph E. & Lillian (Lord) Ciccolo. Beloved mother of Lawrence J. Tully of Brighton, Michael J. Tully & his wife Debra of Lynn, and Christopher R. Tully of Brighton. Dear sister of Doreen Foley & her husband Joseph of Stoneham. Loving grandmother of Michael Pennell & his wife Sara, Jessica T., and Thomas J. Tully. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, November 15th from 11:30am – 12:30pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019