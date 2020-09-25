ASH, Judith M. (Anderson) Of North Reading, formerly of Lynn and Newton, September 22, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of 68 years to Howard M. Ash; Loving mother of Russell H. Ash and his wife Karen of Nashua, NH, Carolyn J. Ash of North Reading and Martha E. Hartery and her husband Owen of Chelmsford; grandmother of Brian, Laura, Shannon and Colleen; great-grandmother of Alana, Austin and Julian; sister of the late Warren C. Anderson. Services will be private. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Judith M. (Anderson) ASH