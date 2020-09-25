1/
JUDITH M. (ANDERSON) ASH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASH, Judith M. (Anderson) Of North Reading, formerly of Lynn and Newton, September 22, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of 68 years to Howard M. Ash; Loving mother of Russell H. Ash and his wife Karen of Nashua, NH, Carolyn J. Ash of North Reading and Martha E. Hartery and her husband Owen of Chelmsford; grandmother of Brian, Laura, Shannon and Colleen; great-grandmother of Alana, Austin and Julian; sister of the late Warren C. Anderson. Services will be private. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Judith M. (Anderson) ASH


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved