ASHENDEN, Judith M. Age 78, of Hampton, NH, died July 10, 2019 at Webster at Rye after a lengthy period of failing health. She was born in Norristown, PA the daughter of the late James and Rhoda (Jelley) Murray. Judy was raised in Winchester, MA and graduated from Winchester High School with the Class of 1959. She made her home in Hampton since 2003 coming from Billerica, MA and prior to this lived in Winchester, Tewksbury, Gloucester and Rockport, MA. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Hampton and was the Sunshine Lady of the church well known for her kind written notes. She was also an avid Bridge player. She shared nearly 54 years of marriage with her husband R. Frederic Ashenden. In addition to her husband, she leaves her daughter, Rev. Dr. Candice Ashenden, and her spouse, Pamela Oddy, of Orange, MA, two grandchildren William and Christina Ashenden and her adopted Doberman canine friends Lola and Zeke. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Murray. Services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, Hampton. Burial will follow in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church, 127 Winnacunnet Road, Hampton, NH 03842 or to Doberman Rescue Unlimited, Inc., 52 Tenney Road, Sandown, NH 03873 www.dru.org. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, HAMPTON. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Judy's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.



