|
|
BASIS, Judith M. Age 70 of Hull, MA died peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her sister Paula's home in Worcester. Born and raised in Worcester, Judi was the daughter of the late Paul D. and Elvira V. (Giusto) Devlin. Judi married Marty Basis of Boston in 1997 and settled in Hull for the past few years. She retired from the tax department at Deloitte Touche Accounting firm in 2012. A published author of children's books, and an accomplished pianist, Judi had beautiful talents that have touched many lives and will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her. Besides her husband of 23 years, Judith leaves her stepdaughter Krista Basis, her husband Daniel Russett and their daughter Zoe Russett, two sisters, Paula A. Fenuccio and Cheryl K. Nathan and her husband Martin, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Judith will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Calling Hours will be held from 9-10:30 AM at the Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel, 370 Plantation St., WORCESTER, MA 01605. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St., Worcester, MA 01604. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Judith's memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org Please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com to leave a note of condolence for Judith's family.
View the online memorial for Judith M. BASIS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020