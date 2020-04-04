|
NADELL, Judith M. Age 72, 50-year resident of Brookline, raised in Malden, entered eternal rest on April 3, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Sylvia (Ackerman) & David Nadell. Dear sister of Diane & David Podradchik, Sharon & Mark Locke, and the late Michael Nadell. Adored aunt of Daniel Locke, Michelle Meahl, Eric Podradchik, Rachel Leber, Scott Nadell, and Brad Nadell. Due to social distancing, services and memorial week are private. A celebration of Judith's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020