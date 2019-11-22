Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH M. (STILES) ROBINSON


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH M. (STILES) ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, Judith M. (Stiles) Of Amesbury, formerly of Wakefield. Nov. 21. Wife of Edward L. Robinson. Mother of Scott E. Robinson and wife Laura Lasdow of Dorchester, Paige C. Aho and husband Tony of FL, Jennifer L. Callahan and husband Thomas of Wakefield and Andrea L. Morrissette and husband Roland of Dracut. Grandmother of Emma and Erin Callahan and Alexander Lasdow-Dussourd. Cousins of Lee Janvrin of Dedham, Paul Janvrin and Marie Ford, both of Wakefield, and Claire Janvrin Enos of Wilmington. Visitation for family and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Monday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, at 11am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local Senior Center or to a Veteran's organization of your choice. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -