|
|
ROBINSON, Judith M. (Stiles) Of Amesbury, formerly of Wakefield. Nov. 21. Wife of Edward L. Robinson. Mother of Scott E. Robinson and wife Laura Lasdow of Dorchester, Paige C. Aho and husband Tony of FL, Jennifer L. Callahan and husband Thomas of Wakefield and Andrea L. Morrissette and husband Roland of Dracut. Grandmother of Emma and Erin Callahan and Alexander Lasdow-Dussourd. Cousins of Lee Janvrin of Dedham, Paul Janvrin and Marie Ford, both of Wakefield, and Claire Janvrin Enos of Wilmington. Visitation for family and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Monday, from 4-8pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home, Tuesday, at 11am. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local Senior Center or to a Veteran's organization of your choice. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019