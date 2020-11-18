SEIFERT, Judith M. (Miller) Of Medford, passed away on November 18th. Beloved wife of Jeff L. Seifert. Loving mother of Matthew Seifert and his wife Bridget of NJ and Alix Deschain of Somerville. Dear grandmother of Sofia and Theodore Seifert. Sister of Mike Miller of PA, Sue Beckham of OR and Nancy Hanson of WA. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com
to view an online guestbook and for memorial service updates.