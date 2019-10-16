Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH MARIE RILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH MARIE RILEY Obituary
RILEY, Judith Marie Of Wrentham, formerley of Walpole and Hyde Park, October 15, 2019, age 77. Devoted daughter of the late Walter M. and Anne J. (Slattery) Riley. Loving sister of Mary Ann Burke of East Walpole. Cherished aunt of five nieces and nephews, 13 grand-nieces and nephews, and one great-grandnephew. All services will be private at the request of Judy's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574, www.ccals.org Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now