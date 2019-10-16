|
RILEY, Judith Marie Of Wrentham, formerley of Walpole and Hyde Park, October 15, 2019, age 77. Devoted daughter of the late Walter M. and Anne J. (Slattery) Riley. Loving sister of Mary Ann Burke of East Walpole. Cherished aunt of five nieces and nephews, 13 grand-nieces and nephews, and one great-grandnephew. All services will be private at the request of Judy's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574, www.ccals.org Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019