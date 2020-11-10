CANNIZZARO, Judith Marilyn (Lindenmuth) Of Peabody, formerly of Burlington, Nov. 9. Beloved wife of 53 years of Leonard. Devoted mother of Carla Cannizzaro of Dover, NH and Andrea Smith & her husband Michael of Waltham. Cherished grandmother of Julia and Ryan Smith. Sister of Bruce Lindenmuth and John Lindenmuth, both of Lakeland, FL. Aunt of Denise Robicheau-Failor & her husband Trevor. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON on Friday, Nov. 13 from 3-5 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial's in Judith's name may be made to Friends of the Burlington Public Library, 22 Sears St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net