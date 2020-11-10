1/1
JUDITH MARILYN (LINDENMUTH) CANNIZZARO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANNIZZARO, Judith Marilyn (Lindenmuth) Of Peabody, formerly of Burlington, Nov. 9. Beloved wife of 53 years of Leonard. Devoted mother of Carla Cannizzaro of Dover, NH and Andrea Smith & her husband Michael of Waltham. Cherished grandmother of Julia and Ryan Smith. Sister of Bruce Lindenmuth and John Lindenmuth, both of Lakeland, FL. Aunt of Denise Robicheau-Failor & her husband Trevor. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON on Friday, Nov. 13 from 3-5 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial's in Judith's name may be made to Friends of the Burlington Public Library, 22 Sears St., Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved