|
|
MURRAY, Judith Neal (1941 - 2019) An accomplished educator and passionate lifelong learner, passed away on August 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 22, 1941 to the late Edmond and Ruth Neal, and grew up in Warwick, RI. In 1963, she graduated Phi Betta Kappa and Class Valedictorian from Brown University and embarked on an incredible fifty-plus year teaching career that spanned a range of institutions to include Newton High School, The Boston Museum of Fine Arts, The Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum and Harvard University.
Judy was equally passionate and devoted to her family and friends, sparking joy in countless lives with her infectious curiosity, adventurous spirt and sense of humor. In 1968, she married her beloved husband Charles Murray and together they raised three children in Westwood, MA. Judy never stopped learning, sharing and re-inventing, and her inspiration lives on with Charlie, their children and spouses and grandchildren: Stephanie and Karl Nicolas; Kristen and Brian Adams, and their children, Owen, Jackie, and Ryan; Matthew and Christy Murray, and their children, Sophia, Xavier, and Malachy
A celebration of Judy's life will be held on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church in Newton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
St. Jude Hospital for Children in Memory of Judith N. Murray.
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019