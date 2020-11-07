WEINER, Judith N. Age 67, died on October 31st, with her family by her side.



She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Richard and Carolyn Nead, and her adored in-laws, Charles and Isabel Weiner.



Judith was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. On September 8, 1979, she married Alexander Weiner. Alex gave her the greatest gift she could ever have imagined - her daughters. Her children, Catherine (Ryan) of Raleigh, NC and Nicki (Patricia) of Clifton Park, NY, were by her side until the end. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Madison, Ella, Joey and Daniel. She was blessed with watching her oldest granddaughters grow into confident and strong young women. She cherished the time with her youngest grandchildren especially in the final year of her life. Judith also leaves behind her sister Amanda (George) and several nieces and nephews.



Judith was born and raised in Dover, MA. She attended Beaver Country Day School before attending college at Elmira College in NY. During her time at Elmira, she developed lifelong friendships with her girls - Marsha, Francie and Joanne.



After marriage, she moved to Medfield, MA and devoted her life to her children, family, and friends. She leaves behind dozens of friends that she considered family - all who loved her dearly. She was an avid knitter, a talented seamstress, and devoted to her church choir.



Judith was happiest at the beach and cherished the summers she spent with her family in Rhode Island, as well as her time on Topsail Island with her grandchildren.



The family would like to thank their "mom squad" for all their love and support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of one's choice that you best feel would honor Judy's life.



