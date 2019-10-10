|
McKAY, Judith Prussman Age 58, of Newton, died peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at New England Medical Center, Boston. She was the beloved wife of Michael McKay. Born in Brighton, MA in 1961, Judy was a graduate of Boston Latin School and Harvard College, with an MBA from the University of Chicago. She married her husband in 1985 at University Chapel in Cambridge, MA. She is survived by her two daughters, Alison J. McKay of Newton, Liliana S. McKay of Carrboro, NC, and her son Ian W. McKay of Newton. Her greatest pleasure was enjoying the ocean views from the porch of the family summer home on Cape Cod. She delighted in swimming and sailing, and wanted to live her life at the ocean's edge. She enjoyed yoga and martial arts, earning a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do. She enjoyed birding and attracted a wide array to her feeders, most especially a local flock of "wild" turkeys who would follow her car up the driveway looking for a snack. She doted on her cats, her orchids and her African violets, who miss her terribly. She was passionate about science, especially weather – she always had a sailor's eye on the wind and the clouds. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 19th at 11am, at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 297 Lowell Avenue, Newtonville. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Trustees of Reservations thetrustees.org Boston Latin School bls.org, Audubon Society audubon.org and Hull Seaside Animal Rescue hsar.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019