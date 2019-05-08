BROWN, Judith R. (Behringer) Age 84, of Bedford, on May 6, 2019. Loving wife of Nathaniel K. Brown for 61 years; beloved mother of Pamela J. Brown and her significant other Monther Mardini of Bedford, Nathaniel K. Brown, Jr. and his fiancée Jayne Schmitz of Bedford, and Kenneth E. Brown and his wife Shannon of Bedford. Loving grandmother of Amanda Brown, Alyssa Brown, Nathaniel Brown, Mia Brown, Soren Brown, James McGinn and Kyle McGinn. Also survived by her sister Betty Poteet and numerous nieces and nephews of Waco, TX. Predeceased by her parents Johnnie and Edward C. Behringer and her sister Barbara Walling of TX.



A native of Waco, Texas, Judy met her husband Nat at church while he was a U.S.A.F. pilot stationed at James Connolly AFB in Texas. They married the day after her college graduation from Baylor University and Nat brought her home to Bedford where they have lived ever since. Judy worked as an Executive Secretary at Raytheon to help put her husband through law school. Always full of joy and energy, Judy was service-minded and loved to entertain her family and friends. She was an active member of the Bedford Garden Club, Historical Society, Friends of the Job Lane house, as well as the Bedford Women's Club, League of Women Voters, Friends of the Library and a dedicated volunteer for Emerson Hospital Auxiliary. She supported her children as a Scout leader, 4-H Leader, and often visited the schools to carry on the historic teachings of her late mother-in-law Louise K. Brown, Bedford's former town historian. In 1970, Judy was named Outstanding Young Woman of America. She was known as a warm and smiling face around Bedford's New England Nurseries where she served as President and knowledgeable horticulturalist, spending time there even after her diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. A world traveler, Judy loved culture and people, food and her red wine. She served as the Treasurer of the Cha?ne des R?tisseurs Bailliage de Colonial New England. She fought a tough battle, continuing to entertain family and go on date nights for dinner with Nat, attending Garden Club meetings, and hosting 14 for dinner on Easter Sunday, days before her death. Judy was a friend to old and young; she will be sorely missed.



