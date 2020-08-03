|
JACOBI, Judith Remig Age 81, of Marblehead, MA, formerly of Rumson, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 25, 2020. Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Eugene "Gene" Jacobi. Born in Passaic, NJ, Judy was the daughter of the late Warren Ernest Remig and Dorothy Doremus Remig. She was blessed with the love and support of her late brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Janet Remig of Basking Ridge, NJ, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Bob Martina of Shreveport, LA. Judy leaves behind her treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends of many years. Judy was born on June 25, 1939. Raised in Clifton, NJ, she graduated from Clifton High School in 1957, graduated cum laude at Cedar Crest College in 1961 and earned a MA at Rutgers University Graduate School of Education in 1975. She began her teaching career in 1961 at Brookside School in Bloomfield, NJ teaching fifth grade. In 1967, Judy moved to the Wall Township school district in NJ teaching fourth, fifth and sixth grade; she retired in 1994. While teaching at the school district, Judy was very active with various school activities including coaching teams for Odyssey of the Mind which she brought to and coached in Marblehead during retirement. In 1978, Judy and Gene began spending summers in Marblehead, became full-time residents in 1995, and immediately immersed themselves in town activities. Judy was actively involved in many Marblehead organizations and committees she cherished, including the Old Marblehead Improvement Association, League of Women Voters, Marblehead Historical Society, North Shore Cancer Walk, Marblehead 350th Anniversary of Incorporation Committee, Hospice of the North Shore, Female Humane Society, Marblehead Dollars for Scholars, Friends of the Council on Aging, Old Townhouse Restoration Project, Anchor to Windward, Fort Sewall Oversight Committee, Abbot Hall Building Committee, along with many other charitable organizations and town projects. Judy was elected and served on the Marblehead Board of Selectmen in 2000, and was recently elected to her twenty-first consecutive term. In 2017, Judy was honored by the Marblehead Chamber of Commerce and received the Rey Moulton Person of the Year award. This had great meaning to Judy, as her late husband, Gene Jacobi, had been the 2001 recipient of the same award. Judy adored the town and people of Marblehead, and she was humbled by Marblehead's acceptance of a "Jersey Girl". While Judy was not a person who needed the limelight, she was a woman of great integrity and enjoyed a special gift as an engaged listener. Her humble demeanor and true compassion for others were inspiring. She encouraged others to be kind, be yourself, be polite, stay determined and follow your dreams. Loved by many, Judy was blessed with many loyal and caring friends. Her husband, family and Marblehead were the love and pride of her life. Visiting Hours: A memorial service and repast will be scheduled once restrictions are relaxed under the current COVID-19 situation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marblehead Dollars for Scholars, "Judy and Gene Jacobi Memorial Scholarship", P.O. Box 4, Marblehead, MA 01945, marblehead.dollarsforscholars.org, Anchor to Windward, P.O. Box 813, Marblehead, MA 01945, anchortowindward.org or any other Marblehead charitable organization which you shared a common bond with her.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020