ROSENSTEIN, Judith Judy Rosenstein of Newton, MA, died on Friday, March 13th, 2020 after fighting lymphoma. Judy was born in Willimantic, CT in April of 1947 to the late Florence and Mitchel Rosenstein. She is survived by her husband Paul Hoxie of 46 years; her three children and their spouses Sarah Hoxie and Cassandra Golding of Amherst, MA; Leah Hoxie and Jim Schachterle of Brooklyn, NY; Ben Hoxie and Deborah Kenyon of Brooklyn, NY; her five grandchildren; and her three siblings, Stanley of Willimantic, CT; Harriet of Santa Fe, NM; and Sherry of Bergamo, Italy. Judy put people at ease with her genuine curiosity, warmth and enthusiasm. She loved good conversation, ideas, feelings, and perspectives. Judy was a serious foodie who collected endless recipes and loved to cook and entertain family and friends. During her life she lived in Washington, DC, London, UK and Belmont and Newton, MA. Judy held undergraduate and Master degrees from Boston University and Lesley University. For many years, she taught reading at Plympton Elementary School in Waltham, MA where she captured her students' attention with playful interactions and passion for stories. She was an avid studio potter at the Harvard Ceramics Studio in Cambridge, MA. Her work has been featured in dozens of national shows across the US for its exploration of functionality, form and line. Judy was a devoted friend who made powerful connections with everyone around her. She will be dearly missed. Judy rests in peace at the Newton Cemetery in Newton, MA. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020