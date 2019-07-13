SILVERMAN, Judith Age 74, of Providence, Rhode Island, died on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Samuel & Lillian Hyzen, Judi grew up in South Brookline. Judi was a graduate from Brookline High School. She worked many years as a successful sales representative for cosmetic companies. Years later, she found a passion for home decorating and became an accomplished interior decorator.



She is survived by her nieces, Susan Lubets and her husband Bob of Framingham and Shari Berman of North Easton, her great-nieces, Gabriella and Maya and her sister-in-law, Helaine Hyzen of Framingham. She is also survived by many lifelong friends.



Funeral services will be held at the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 120 Canton Street, Sharon, MA on Monday, July 15 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at her late residence following the burial until 8:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019