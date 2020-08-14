|
TAPIA DE CABELLO, Judith "Tita" 86 years old, peacefully passed away on August 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was married to the late Humberto Cabello Montenegro CPA. She was born in Valparaiso, Chile to Jose Santos Tapia Bacho and Orfelina Espinosa Valdés. She was the proud owner of Pama Abajo Estate in the North of Chile, which was in the hands of her family for more than one hundred years. Tita is survived by her children: Judith Mercedes (Stoico), Humberto Alonso Cabello, Claudia Andrea (Bennett), and the late Myriam Tatiana (Juica), seven grandchildren: Kate Barbara Juica (Stewart), Nicholas Francis, Kevin Paul, Mathew, Emily Margaret and 4 great-grandchildren. In the 1960's, Tita owned the Etchevers Pharmacy of Viña del Mar, Chile, where she was known to quickly help the children of her neighborhood. She had a lot of energy and resilience. She was a woman with a high level of manual skills. She even taught in different manual arts. Tita was the inspiration behind her children's education and their Catholic religion. She will always be remembered as having a strong will, resilient, and the young courageous widow that helped her children continue on. Visiting Hours and a Funeral Service for immediate family members and friends will be held with Covid-19 restrictions at the Brady Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 12–2 pm. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2020