JUDITH V. (RICHARD) WOODS
WOODS, Judith V. (Richard) Of Framingham, formerly of Chelsea. October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Owen J. Woods, II. Loving mother of Brian J.R. Woods of Lutz, Florida. Sister of Kathleen Clinton of Whitman, Leonia Payne of Meredith, NH, the late Ginger Harrah, Marie Kotheimer, Leo Richard and James Richard. Judith was a graduate of Mass Bay Community College, late retired computer operator for Jordan Marsh Co. Funeral Services in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt 16), WELLESLEY, Saturday, October 24, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Friday, October 23 from 4-7pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Judith's memory to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online guestbook and directions, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100


