SPALL, Judith Walker "Judy" Age 83, of Waltham, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, after an illness.
Born on October 6, 1936, in Newton, she was the daughter of Edward and Ruth (Noyes) Spall. Judy graduated from Watertown High School with the Class of 1954, and graduated from Colby College in Waterville, ME. Judy was employed as a computer programmer with MITRE Corp. for many years until her retirement. She previously worked for Raytheon, MIT, and ADL.
Her passion was traveling the world, learning the histories and experiencing the cultures of countless countries. She proudly shared her adventures with family and friends. Judy visited every continent, except Antarctica. In addition to travel, Judy enjoyed playing golf, swimming at the Waltham Athletic Club, playing bridge, going to the movies and attending plays with her friends.
Judy is survived by her adored sister, Sally Spall Barnes of Sudbury; loving nieces and nephew, Judith "Dede" Ball and her partner Mick Costa of Sudbury, Arnold "Chip" Barnes and his wife Catherine of Boulder, Colorado, Amy Hurley and her husband Mark of Henniker, NH; great-nieces and nephews, Travis Ball and his wife Camille of Marlborough, Whitney Ball of Washington, DC, Elizabeth Barnes, Colin Barnes both of Boulder, Colorado, Kevin Hurley of Wilmington, Brenna Hurley of Henniker, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Caregroup Parmenter Hospice, c/o Parlin House, 1 Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA 02472. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date, details of which will be available at: Duckett-Waterman.com Duckett - J. S. Waterman & Sons
Home of Memorial Tribute
Sudbury (978) 443-5777
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020