PAAP, Judith Wilhelmina (nee Hankes Drielsma) Of Wellesley, aged 77, passed away May 8, 2019. Born in 1941 in The Hague, The Netherlands, Judy is survived by Henry, her husband of 53 years, daughter Lauren, son Stuart (Griselle Rodriguez Ramos), grandson Dexter, three Canadian siblings Stephen (Wendy), Martin (Cynthia) and Renny (Yvonne), and nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Canada and Belgium. A lifetime pattern of Judy emerging from the pack, is best captured while she attended high school in Canada where she excelled in sports, wrote the school song, was President of the French Club, and other organizations. Judy went on to university, but wanting a total immersion in the languages and cultures of France and Spain, she interrupted her first year to travel to Paris, then to Madrid. Plans changed when she met her future husband Henry, who had just landed a job in Paris. After touring Europe and Northern Africa, Judy returned to Canada to marry in 1966, and then lived in the US and Canada before settling in Wellesley 34 years ago. Judy was retained as a software developer, and a successful IT career ensued. She retired in 2009 after a 41-year career that placed her at the center of the IT revolution. Judy never allowed her career to stand between her and raising her two children. She fostered in them a love of her two favorite sports, skiing and sailing. Winter weekends and holidays were spent skiing at the White Mountain Ski Runners Club in North Conway, NH. Summers were for sailing the family sailboat "Paapillon," most recently at the Beverly Yacht Club in Marion, MA. Another passion for Judy was the Wellesley Gardeners' Guild, serving as a board member and as president. Of the many other volunteer positions that Judy took on, most challenging and rewarding, was that of President of the Wellesley - A BetterChance (ABC) program. Always committed to doing her part, Judy donated her body to the Harvard MedicalEducation and Research Center. Judy was a force to be reckoned with, a natural leader,courageous, yet kind and humble with a sharp and curious mind - an inspiration to many. A Memorial Service and a Celebration of her Life is planned for October 12, 2019 at Wellesley College Campus, Houghton Chapel, at 1:00 PM. At Judy's request, instead of flowers, donations to the Wellesley ABC Capital Fund would be most appreciated at www.wellesleyabc.org or by mail to Wellesley ABC, 396 Washington St., Box 221, Wellesley, MA 02481. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019