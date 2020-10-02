HATFIELD, Judy A. Of West Bridgewater, formerly of Stoughton and Avon, age 65, October 1. Longtime companion of James Polechronis. Daughter of the late John T. and Ann (Mitchell) Hatfield. Sister of Illine "Pudgie" Short of West Bridgewater, formerly of Stoughton, John T. Hatfield, Jr. of Bridgewater and the late Jane Hatfield. Aunt of Tammy Beder and her husband Michael, Casey Short, Alexandra, Anastasia and Abigail Hatfield. Great-aunt of Arianna and Andrew Beder and Mason and Samuel Foley. Visiting Hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27), STOUGHTON, on Tuesday, October 6 from 4-7 PM. Masks and social distancing required. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com