|
|
FRIEND, Judy B. Wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, died peacefully and with grace on March 19, after her long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. Always happiest when she was surrounded by her family, this was the case right up until the end of her full and vibrant life. Born in Boston, MA, to the late John and Charlotte (Ives) Bishop, Judy was a matriarch to her family, a lifelong volunteer and beloved by many. Raised in Weston with her three younger siblings, she lived her life with enormous joy, love and gratitude. Not a day went by when she didn't express how blessed she felt, often by saying "how lucky are we!" She was known as having a great sense of style and as a wonderful cook and gracious hostess who loved to entertain and bring people together. A true lady in every sense of the word, she embodied elegance, grace, strength and kindness. Judy thrived as an active member of her many communities and was a passionate advocate for women's healthcare. She was honored to serve as a trustee for Massachusetts General Hospital and was an Honorary Trustee at the time of her death. She also served as a trustee for The Vincent Memorial Hospital and was a past president of The Vincent Club of Boston. A dedicated alumna of The Winsor School, she felt a deep gratitude and love for her alma mater and the incredible women she met there. She was the first woman commodore of the Annisquam Yacht Club, the third generation of commodores in her family, preceded by both her father and grandfather. Judy will be deeply missed by her family; her husband, William S. Friend; their four children and their spouses, Wendy Friend and Mark Denney of Medfield; Will Friend and Maryann Morley of Hamilton; Darby Friend and Jenifer Cooksey of Gloucester; and Charlotte Gibson and Chris Gibson of Essex; her three siblings, Charlotte Bishop, Ellie Loring and John Bishop, Jr., all of Gloucester; and her eight grandchildren, Emily, William, Sam, Rachel, Ben, George, Anna, and Olivia. Judy's Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Annisquam Village Hall c/o Nancy Martin, 128 Leonard Street, Gloucester, MA 01930 or to for Parkinson's. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020