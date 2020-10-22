COLEMAN, Judy Beloved Mother and Grandmother Judy Coleman (Odoardi), passed away at home, with her daughters by her side, on October 20, 2020 from Congestive Heart Failure. She was born, raised and lived her life in Malden, Massachusetts. She would have turned 80 on November 8th. Judy had many joys in life, but her greatest sources of happiness were her grandsons Kyle and Nicholas. She got great joy from going to their baseball games and cheering them on. She was known by many of the baseball parents, and could often be seen sitting on the sidelines along with her daughter Jennifer, while holding her granddog, Gia – another source of her happiness. In her younger years, Judy enjoyed traveling greatly. She and her MHS girlfriends, with whom she retained lasting friendships, would rent a summer home on Cape Cod and have great fun. They also traveled to Hawaii (which she recently stated was her all-time favorite destination), among other places. Sebago Lake, Maine was the family vacation destination of her motherhood years, joining great friends Sonny and Sheila Zaccone, and making many wonderful memories. In more recent years, she traveled with her daughter Jaime to Aruba and to visit her at her home in Florida; both destinations became the backdrop of forever memories for each of them. Judy loved a good meal, especially Italian fare. She would (slowly!) savor every morsel, and then go back for seconds! It is a joke among her family that she'd still be enjoying her dinner roll as everyone else was nearly done with their plate. The upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas meals will be so swift and lonely without her…She also loved to read, especially outside in a lounge chair during the warm summer months. Reading was a lifelong passion of hers; she always had a stack of books waiting to be read. Judy is survived by her daughter Jennifer D'Anna, son-in-law Felice and grandsons Kyle and Nicholas; her daughter Jaime Donohoe and son-in-law John; her sister Ann Vaughn and her husband Charlie; as well as her nieces and many other family and friends she cared about. She was predeceased by her cat Angel, who meant the world to her, and with whom we know she is beside right now. Per her wishes, she is to be cremated and a memorial lunch will be held with immediate family. Mom/Grammy, we miss and love you so very much.