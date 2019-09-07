|
|
PAIGE, Judy E. Mrs. Francis U. Paige (Judy E. Andersen) of Marblehead and Key Largo, FL, originally of Duxbury, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the wife of Francis U. Paige with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Judy is survived by her son Francis U. "Sam" Paige, Jr. and a daughter Margaret "Meg" Paige, her four cherished grandchildren, Charles F. and Brooks U. Sproul and Taylor L. and Sarah U. Paige. She also leaves two brothers Edward F. Andresen of Chilmark and John C. Andresen, II of Duxbury, MA. Judy was predeceased by her father John E. Andresen her mother Alice (Farnsworth) Andresen as well as her sister Mrs. Thomas A. Corcoran (Daphne Andresen). She and her husband were members of The Country Club, Brookline, The Eastern Yacht Club, Marblehead and the Anglers Club, Key Largo. She was a Vice President at Bank of Boston in the Commercial Real Estate Department from 1984-1996. She graduated from The Beaver Country Day School and Briarcliff College. In honoring with Judy's wishes, services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Baptist of Miami, 88 North Kendall Drive, Miami, FL 33176. To share an online condolence please visit www.eustiscornell.com The Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm St., MARBLEHEAD is assisting the family with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Judy E. PAIGE
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019