|
|
KELLER, Juergen Herman A longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital from a brief respiratory illness. He was the beloved husband for 60 years of the late Herta Keller, who died in 2017. Born on March 22, 1927 in Hamburg, Germany, to the late Herman and Autie Keller, Juergen had two brothers, both of whom were musicians who predeceased him in their teens, while serving in World War II. Juergen immigrated to the United States in the 1950's and settled in Ohio where he met his wife, Herta, and worked as a Chemical Engineer for fifteen years. Later, they moved to Chelmsford and enjoyed many summers at Shallow Pond on Cape Cod, boating out to Nantucket, and winters in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Juergen was a Real Estate Broker/Owner of Century 21 Minuteman Realty for over 30 years and completed his career with LAER Realty Partners into his 90's. He practiced primarily in the Old Stage neighborhood, serving over 500 families and was well known for his calendar delivery by hand every Christmas. He was an active member of Northeast Association of Realtors, Mass. Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors for over 50 years, and was a kind mentor to many local realtors. Juergen enjoyed regaling groups with his powerful singing of "God Bless America" and he especially loved singing Happy Birthday to everyone. He espoused his philosophy for living a positive life by reminding us that "You can never afford the luxury of a negative thought," "Don't sweat the small stuff," "So shall it be written, So shall it be done," and most importantly, "Be a Peacemaker, Always!" These were mantras that he lived by. Whenever asked "How are you doing," Juergen would emphatically answer, "Terrific!" Juergen loved classical music, making friends, gardening and stamp collecting. In addition, Juergen was an actor and an opera singer, and enjoyed singing as a baritone soloist at Temple Sinai in Brookline, MA for 40 years. In 2006, the Temple bestowed upon him an "Honorary Lifetime Membership." Juergen will best be remembered for his positive demeanor, his booming baritone voice and his unparalleled work ethic. His wife Herta was a wonderful cook and talented gardener. Her gardens on the Cape were legendary. He would often say, "Her hands are happily in the dirt." Juergen leaves his daughter, Alexandra B. Keller (Brianna Muto) of New York, his grandson, Richard Sheppard, his wife, Kristie, and great-grandchildren, Quinlan and Galvin of Alabama. He was predeceased by his wife, Herta Keller and his daughter, Heidi (Keller) Sheppard. He also leaves several close friends including Mark Kagan, Rabbi Frank M. Waldorf and Paul & Elise Brouillette. A special word of thanks and appreciation goes out to the wonderful staff at Benchmark Chelmsford Crossing, Visiting Angels, D'Youville Manor and Lowell General Hospital for their devoted and kind caregiving. On his last day, he sang Auld Lang Syne, much to the delight of a nearby patient, and now he is singing with the angels. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life will take place at Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD, MA on January 31, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Donations in Juergen's honor may kindly be made to a . chelmsfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Juergen Herman KELLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020