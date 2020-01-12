Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Temple Isaiah
53 Lincoln St.
Lexington, MA
View Map
JULES J. SIEGEL

SIEGEL, Jules J. Age 88, of Lexington on Friday, January 10, 2020. For 53 years the beloved husband of Carol (Rogers). Devoted father of Nathan and Benjamin. Dear brother of Alan and Sidney. Memorial Service will be held at Temple Isaiah, 53 Lincoln St., Lexington on Tuesday, January 14 at 1PM. Memorial Observance will be held at Brookhaven following funeral until 6PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Brookhaven Employee Scholarship Fund, 1010 Waltham St., Lexington, MA 02421. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020
