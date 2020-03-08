Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
1317 Centre St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
JULIA A. (D'ATTILIO) FAMIANO

JULIA A. (D'ATTILIO) FAMIANO
FAMIANO, Julia A. (D'Attilio) Lifelong Newton resident, March 6, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late John A. Famiano. Devoted mother of Lisa A. Famiano and her husband Frederic Allen of Newton. Sister of the late Bill D'Attilio and Mary DeSisto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. Julia was an avid Red Sox fan who never missed a game. Visiting Hours Wed., March 11, from 4-7PM in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, and again Thursday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding to Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre St., Newton, for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Julia A. (D'Attilio) FAMIANO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
