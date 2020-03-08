|
FAMIANO, Julia A. (D'Attilio) Lifelong Newton resident, March 6, 2020, age 87. Beloved wife of the late John A. Famiano. Devoted mother of Lisa A. Famiano and her husband Frederic Allen of Newton. Sister of the late Bill D'Attilio and Mary DeSisto. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. Julia was an avid Red Sox fan who never missed a game. Visiting Hours Wed., March 11, from 4-7PM in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON, and again Thursday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding to Sacred Heart Church, 1317 Centre St., Newton, for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020