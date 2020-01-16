|
KASHALENA, Julia A. "Judy" Of Brookline, on January 14, 2020. Predeceased by her mother and father Helen (McHugh) and Julius Kashalena, her brother James T. Kashalena and his wife Nancy and her great-nephew John W. Garvey. She is survived by her beloved sister, Dorothy Brooks, and many loving nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1959 and retired from Traveler's Insurance Co. after over 30 years. After her retirement, she joined the Brookline Police Dept. as a crossing guard. She was Past Regent and Financial Secretary Catholic Daughters of America Court Brookline 488. She was also a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary's Church and at the Newton Wellesley Alzheimer's Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the John Garvey Memorial Fund, 5 Candelwood Dr., Medway, MA 02053 or the MSPCA-Angell Memorial, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 – 4:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning, January 20th in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020