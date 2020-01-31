|
|
HOGAN-JACKSON, Julia Ann Age 54, of West Roxbury, January 26, 2020. Born on March 27, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. Cambridge Public School teacher for almost thirty years, most recently a kindergarten teacher at Fletcher Maynard Academy. A devoted mother, she will be missed but lovingly remembered by her children, Jahlisssa and Javier Jackson, Jr. and their father, Javier Jackson, Sr., Daughter of the late Inez (Lowery) and Jimmie Hogan. Dear sister of Mary Phillips, Jimmie Hogan, Jr., Sylvester (Wanda) Hogan, Alphonso (Brenda) Hogan, Jerline (Michael Akande) Hogan, Gloria (Jesse) Faulk, Ellen Ewans, Joe (Roslyn) Hogan, Horace Hogan and the late Jimmie L. and Earnestine Hogan. Loving Niece of Lutte Dixon, Willie Ella McKenzie, and Mary Jean West. She is survived by longtime special friend, Paul Anthony Binda, and many other family members and friends, including her Roslindale Baptist Church family and her Fletcher Maynard Academy family. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 7 PM at Roslindale Baptist Church, 52 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale, MA 02131. Visiting with the family at church at 6 PM. Burial Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park departing the Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy., MATTAPAN at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roslindale Baptist Church Youth Ministry. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020