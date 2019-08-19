Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JULIA STERITI
JULIA ANN (PIETROWSKI) STERITI

JULIA ANN (PIETROWSKI) STERITI Obituary
STERITI, Julia Ann (Pietrowski) Of Salem, Aug. 16th, age 95, wife of the late Anthony Steriti. Julia is survived by her daughter, Lisa DiGianni & her husband John of Danvers, & several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Phyllis Bucko & Genevieve Danisiewicz. Her funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., Rrte. 62), DANVERS, Friday, Aug. 23rd, at 8 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Conant St., Danvers, at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting Hours Thursday, Aug. 22nd, from 4 to 7 P.M. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
