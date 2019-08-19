|
STERITI, Julia Ann (Pietrowski) Of Salem, Aug. 16th, age 95, wife of the late Anthony Steriti. Julia is survived by her daughter, Lisa DiGianni & her husband John of Danvers, & several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Phyllis Bucko & Genevieve Danisiewicz. Her funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., Rrte. 62), DANVERS, Friday, Aug. 23rd, at 8 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Conant St., Danvers, at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Visiting Hours Thursday, Aug. 22nd, from 4 to 7 P.M. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019