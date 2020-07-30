|
|
KEALLY, Julia B. "Julie" Died peacefully in her sleep on July 26th at the age of 82 at her summer home in Cotuit, MA. Born in Cleveland, OH to George and Janeth Blauvelt, Julie was raised in Shaker Heights with her brothers Gerry (deceased) and Chris, and graduated from Laurel School in 1956. Julie attended Smith College where she met the love of her life, Frank Keally, a student at nearby Amherst College. After graduation, Julie and Frank settled in the Boston area, raising five children and contributing to a number of worthy causes. In addition to lending her time and talents to myriad volunteer and charitable organizations including the Junior League of Boston and the New England Home for Little Wanderers. In Dedham, Julie was very active in the Noanett Garden Club, the Afternoon Club and at Saint Paul's Church where she served in a number of capacities including the Altar Chapter and the Flower Guild. In addition, Julie devoted time to her children's and grandchildren's schools including Noble and Greenough School and Dedham Country Day School. An avid reader and traveler, Julie lent her broad perspective to several important organizations. She was very proud to have served on the Ethics Committee of Faulkner Hospital at a critical junction in the evolution of private health care as they grappled with many difficult issues including end-of-life decisions and funding dilemmas. Her sharp mind also made her a fearsome opponent at the bridge table in Dedham as well as in Cotuit and Naples, Florida, where she and Frank spent many happy winters. Julie was a strong woman who put her all into many things but at the end of the day, her true passion in life was devoting time to her large family. Together with her husband Frank, Julie raised five children, son Taber Keally (wife Mary), daughter Janeth Eby (husband John), daughter Katie Cochran (husband Stephen), daughter Laura Heywood (husband Ried), and son Alex Keally (wife Nicolle). Julie has spent the last 30 years endlessly spoiling her sixteen grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Julie will be remembered for her class, style, and humor, but most of all for how she cared for her family and friends. A private Burial will take place in Cotuit, followed by a Memorial Service at a later date. Contributions in Julie's honor can be made to St. Paul's Church or Dedham Country Day School.
View the online memorial for Julia B. "Julie" KEALLY
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020