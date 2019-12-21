Boston Globe Obituaries
JULIA (LEWINE) BARTON

BARTON, Julia (Lewine) Of Winchester died peacefully in her sleep on December 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerold Barton. Loving mother of Shiva Barton & the late Doree Barton. Loved by son-in-law, Daniel J. Bernstein & daughter-in-law, Carol DeLaney. Adored Grammy of Jenna B. Cooper, Meredith B. Bernstein, Amelia Barton & Jakob Barton. Devoted great-grandmother of Anna Cooper & Dahlia Cooper. Julia was strong, loving, generous, kind, creative. She was loved and admired by many and was inspired by nature. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SmileTrain or The Nature Conservancy. Services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main Street (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Tuesday, December 24th, at 11am. Interment at Temple Sinai Cemetery Danvers. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
