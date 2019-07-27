|
|
CASSARO, Julia "Julie" Age 93, of Wakefield, died at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness. Born in Boston in 1926, she was the daughter of the late Michele and Santina (Cosentino) Cassaro. Julie is survived by her sister, Gloria Morrison of Swampscott; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Cassaro of Wakefield and her many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters and their husbands, Liboria and Joseph A. Contardo, Mary Sue and Richard Mahoney, Adeline and Thomas Allen and Edith and Joseph Janielis and her brother, Michael Cassaro. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be on Tuesday from 9-11 a.m., prior to the service. Directions and online guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019