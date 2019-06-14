MULLANEY, Julia E. (Sacchetti) Age 93, of Braintree, formerly of Falmouth and Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Julia was born in Quincy to the late Biagio and Elizabeth (DiBona) Sacchetti. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1943. She had lived in Braintree for the past ten years, previously in Falmouth for twenty-five years, and earlier in Braintree for twenty-five years.



Julia was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed reading and travelling with her late husband, Charles. Most of all, Julia treasured time and summers spent with family and friends on Cape Cod. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and supported all their many activities and accomplishments.



Beloved wife for sixty-five years of the late Charles I. Mullaney, Jr. Devoted mother of Susan E. Muir and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater, Charles A. Mullaney and his wife Lorna of Plymouth, and Elizabeth J. Page and her husband Kevin of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Alexander Muir and his wife Lea, Anthony Muir and his wife Mariel, Michelle Coughlin and her husband Sean, Sarah Mullaney and Sean Farnsworth, Charles J. Mullaney and his wife Rosa, Kevin, Michael, Brian, and Alison Page. Cherished great-grandmother of Tyler, Noah, Benjamin, Fiona, Isobel, MacKenzie, James, and Vivian. One of five siblings, Julia was the much-loved sister of Josephine Rochelle of Harwich and predeceased by Tella DiBona, Rio Sacchetti, and Andy Sacchetti. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear cousin, Eleanor Ottina of Quincy.



Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Monday, June 17th at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Sunday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.



For those who wish, donations in Julia's memory made be made to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the East Bridgewater Council on Aging, 335 Plymouth Street, East Bridgewater, MA 02333.



