Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIA MULLANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA E. (SACCHETTI) MULLANEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JULIA E. (SACCHETTI) MULLANEY Obituary
MULLANEY, Julia E. (Sacchetti) Age 93, of Braintree, formerly of Falmouth and Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Julia was born in Quincy to the late Biagio and Elizabeth (DiBona) Sacchetti. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1943. She had lived in Braintree for the past ten years, previously in Falmouth for twenty-five years, and earlier in Braintree for twenty-five years.

Julia was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed reading and travelling with her late husband, Charles. Most of all, Julia treasured time and summers spent with family and friends on Cape Cod. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and supported all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-five years of the late Charles I. Mullaney, Jr. Devoted mother of Susan E. Muir and her husband Robert of East Bridgewater, Charles A. Mullaney and his wife Lorna of Plymouth, and Elizabeth J. Page and her husband Kevin of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Alexander Muir and his wife Lea, Anthony Muir and his wife Mariel, Michelle Coughlin and her husband Sean, Sarah Mullaney and Sean Farnsworth, Charles J. Mullaney and his wife Rosa, Kevin, Michael, Brian, and Alison Page. Cherished great-grandmother of Tyler, Noah, Benjamin, Fiona, Isobel, MacKenzie, James, and Vivian. One of five siblings, Julia was the much-loved sister of Josephine Rochelle of Harwich and predeceased by Tella DiBona, Rio Sacchetti, and Andy Sacchetti. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear cousin, Eleanor Ottina of Quincy.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, QUINCY, Monday, June 17th at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Sunday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Julia's memory made be made to the , 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the East Bridgewater Council on Aging, 335 Plymouth Street, East Bridgewater, MA 02333.

You are invited to visit

thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now