Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIA FLAHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA (CONNOLLY) FLAHERTY


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIA (CONNOLLY) FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY, Julia (Connolly) Loving mother and widow, died suddenly on April 13, 2020. Julia is survived by her 4 children, their spouses and children: Maureen (daughter) O'Leary, married to Michael O'Leary, and Caitlin, Matthew, and Erin (grandchildren); Daniel Flaherty (son) and his son Aidan (grandson); Anne Dessertine and her husband Albert Dessertine; and Sean Flaherty (son), his wife Lynn, and their son John (grandson). Julia's husband John died nearly five years ago, which broke Julia and her family's hearts. Julia and John had a wide circle of friends and family. They were generous and thoughtful, always buying a turkey dinner for a loved one among other acts of kindness. Avid Catholics, the closure of the local church had a profound effect on them, but their door was always open, with free flowing tea and Irish bread. Julia loved to knit, read, shop, and play O Hell. Her passing follows a long and sad dementia diagnosis. She was loved and will be missed by many. There will be a private Service for Julia. Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -