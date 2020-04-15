|
|
FLAHERTY, Julia (Connolly) Loving mother and widow, died suddenly on April 13, 2020. Julia is survived by her 4 children, their spouses and children: Maureen (daughter) O'Leary, married to Michael O'Leary, and Caitlin, Matthew, and Erin (grandchildren); Daniel Flaherty (son) and his son Aidan (grandson); Anne Dessertine and her husband Albert Dessertine; and Sean Flaherty (son), his wife Lynn, and their son John (grandson). Julia's husband John died nearly five years ago, which broke Julia and her family's hearts. Julia and John had a wide circle of friends and family. They were generous and thoughtful, always buying a turkey dinner for a loved one among other acts of kindness. Avid Catholics, the closure of the local church had a profound effect on them, but their door was always open, with free flowing tea and Irish bread. Julia loved to knit, read, shop, and play O Hell. Her passing follows a long and sad dementia diagnosis. She was loved and will be missed by many. There will be a private Service for Julia. Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020