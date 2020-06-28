|
GILLIGAN, Julia (McCormack) Born January 25, 1931 to Sylvester and Veronica (Marsh) McCormack. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 27, 2020. Julia, was raised in the Edgeworth section of Malden. The McCormack Family were prominent developers in Edgeworth. Many streets, Julia, John, Pearl, Emerald and of course McCormack Street, were named and developed by Julia's uncle. As well as the McCormack's Florist on the Fellsway. Julia was a graduate and active member of Malden High School Class of 1948. Julia went on to work in Boston at the Federal Reserve Bank and loved nothing more than dressing for success and working in "town". Julia married Bernard Gilligan in 1951. They raised seven children in the Oak Grove Section of Malden. Bernard passed away in 1981. Julia continued her career for the City of Malden and worked her way up to being the Assistant City Clerk. Julia is survived by her seven children who she was so proud of Michael and Trish Gilligan, Karen and Paul Bartlett, Steven and Judy Gilligan, Danny and Lisa Gilligan, Paul and Dona Gilligan, Teresa Gilligan, Sean and Stacy Gilligan. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Erin, Jennifer, Rachael, Brady, Matthew, Megan, Ryan, Andrew, Keri, Daniel and Talia Gilligan, as well as nine great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her cherished sisters, Pat and Joanne. She is also survived by her brother, Bill McCormack of Rowle,y MA and half siblings from New Hampshire. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Thursday July 2nd at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 1st, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Julia's favorite charity, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2020