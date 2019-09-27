|
|
BLACKBOURN, Julia M. Passed suddenly from this life on September 20, 2019 at age 75. Our sister and friend was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 24, 1943, and grew up in Spooner and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from Shorewood High School, and attended college at UW-Milwaukee and post-graduate studies at UW-Platteville and University of Dubque, with additional classwork at Harvard where she worked and retired after many years in the Molecular and Cellular Biology Department. She leaves siblings Margaret E. Thorne and her husband Rick, and Fred W. Pierce, all of Wisconsin, and many friends and associates, including Robert W. Wolff of Milton, Massachusetts. Julia loved her family and friends. Her fascination and enthusiasm for truth guided her research work for historical relationships and family mysteries and she loved every step along the way. She was a beautiful and talented artist, enjoyed music and kept melody in her heart, and was always looking for adventure on new or well-worn paths. A spark that gave her joy was the opportunity to share her generous spirit and care with others, as all friends were her family. Julia's Life will be Celebrated at St. Michael's Church, 112 Randolph Ave., Milton, Saturday, October 19, at 10 o'clock. A small amount of handicapped parking is available behind the church, access via a drive off Randolph Avenue with clearly marked signage. On-street parking is available. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choosing.
View the online memorial for Julia M. BLACKBOURN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019