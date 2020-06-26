Boston Globe Obituaries
JULIA MARIE GUILFOYLE

GUILFOYLE, Julia Marie Age 81, a lifelong resident of Dorchester and Scituate, MA, died June 23, 2020, with family and friends by her side. Julia, known as Marie to family, received her teaching certificate from Boston Teachers College in 1960 and a Master's in Education in 1962. After graduation, Marie spent two years in Ethiopia with the Peace Corps, immersing herself in other cultures and establishing a lifelong commitment to service. Upon her return to Boston, Marie began her career at the Greenwood School in Dorchester, where she taught kindergarten for 32 years. She had a gift for connecting with children and making them feel valued. Marie taught us many life lessons - live simply, respect children's opinions, enjoy a good book, celebrate people's differences and above all, to live a colorful life on one's own terms. Marie is survived by her sister Patricia Guilfoyle of Dorchester, MA, brother Paul Guilfoyle of Fort Mill, SC, and seventeen nieces and nephews. Services for Marie will be held at a later date when family can gather. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Boston Harbor Islands. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
