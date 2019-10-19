|
DOWNING, Julia Mary (Folan) Of Braintree, originally from Galway, Ireland, passed away at 69 years old, after courageously battling cancer. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Julia was the beloved wife of 34 years to Mark Downing, and mother to Shioban Grout and her husband William of Abington, Sarah Cross and her husband Peter of Braintree and Brian Downing of Braintree. She was the loving grandmother of Rose and caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Julia is also survived by her siblings, MaryAnn Hickey of Quincy, Annie O'Malley and her husband Peter of Galway, Delia Joyce of Quincy, Mark (Sonny) Folan and his wife Peggy of Braintree, Maggie Walsh and her husband Paraic of Quincy, Eileen Walsh and her husband Martin of Braintree, and her mother-in-law, Marion Carlier of Braintree. She had a very fulfilling job as a Home Health Aid, where she went above and beyond to advocate and care for her patients. More than anything, Julia loved to spend time with her family and travel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Julia's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester www.bgcdorchester.org Visiting Hours: Will be held on Tuesday, October 22, from 4 to 8 PM at the Mortimer Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street in BRAINTREE. A Gathering will be held at the Braintree Peck Funeral Home at 9 AM Wednesday, October 23, followed by a Funeral Mass which will be held at 10:30 AM at St Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. Interment will be private. Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc 781-843-0890 [email protected]
