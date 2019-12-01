Boston Globe Obituaries
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery
Fairview Ave.
Natick, MA
JULIA (LESHIN) PRICE

JULIA (LESHIN) PRICE Obituary
PRICE, Julia (Leshin) Age 91, of Framingham, entered into rest on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Burton F. Price. Daughter of the late Solomon and Lena (Cornblit) Leshin. Devoted mother of Jeffrey Price and his wife Carolyn Morales of CA, David Price and his wife Lynne Bowers of CA, and Steven Price and his wife Ellen of Swampscott. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and Rebecca. Graveside Services will be held at the Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery, Fairview Ave., Natick, on Tuesday, December 3 at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Julia's memory may be made to the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
