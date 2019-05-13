GAUGHAN, Julia S. (Crehan) Of Walpole, formerly of Hyde Park and Roxbury, passed peacefully on May 11th, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Lt. (Ret.) Thomas Gaughan (BPD) of 65 years. Daughter of the late David and Mary Crehan. Predeceased by her brother, David and her sister, Sr. David Marie (Mary) SCCS. Cherished mother of Tommy of Taunton, Dave and his wife Pam of Canton, John and his wife Virginia of Hyde Park, Maureen of Brandon, FL, Jim and his wife Kerri of Walpole, Marty and his wife Noreen of Walpole, and Tim and his wife Joanna of Walpole. Predeceased by her daugther-in-law Angie. Her grandchildren were her heart, she was the devoted Grandma of Dawn, Sandra Bruner and her husband Rich, Tommy and his wife Linda, Erin, Jaclyn, Haley, Matt, Sean and his wife Erica, Christine and Tim Callahan, Danny, Courtney Hetrick and her husband Quinn, Shannyn Henke and her husband Nick, Jimmy, Kyle, OJ, Morgan, Maura, Meghan, Sarah, Bridget, Katie, Michael, Brian, Conor, and the late Steven Gaughan. Great-grandma to Richard and Mikey Bruner, Steven Gaughan, Timmy Callahan V, Derian James, Kennley James, Owen James, and Isaac James. Great-great-grandma to Charlotte Rose Bruner. Also surived by many treasured in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and neighbors. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Walpole. Relatives and friends invited. Please, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to The Father Delay Scholarship at St. Mary's Church in East Walpole. For directions and guestbook please visit,



thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH



Walpole 508-668-0154 Published in The Boston Globe from May 14 to May 15, 2019