HANBURY, Julia T. (Moynihan) Of Norwood, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on June 11, 2019, at the age of 99. Devoted wife of the late Albert F. Hanbury. Daughter of the late Cornelius and Julia (Diggins) Moynihan. Loving sister of the late Timothy Linehan, Thomas Linehan, Mary Linehan Donovan and John Moynihan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Dear friend of William McCoy of Norwood. Julia was a WWII US Coast Guard Veteran and a long time employee of AT&T. She was also a longtime member of the Norwood Senior Center. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Monday, June 17, 2019 at 9:00am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday morning, June 17, 2019 from 9:00am-10:30am. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the friends of the Council of Aging in Norwood, The Good Shepherd Hospice, Newton, MA, the Maryknoll Sisters of NY or to a . Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home



Family Owned and Operated



(781) 762-0482 Published in The Boston Globe from June 13 to June 15, 2019